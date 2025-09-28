Ukrainian intelligence officers blew up a car with four occupants in Melitopol

In temporarily occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense destroyed a vehicle with Russian drone operators.
This was reported by the press service of the State Administrative Organization.
As a result of the operation, Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed an enemy UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle and at least four Russian army UAV operators who were inside.
This happened at a closed, guarded military base of the Russian army, located on the territory of the air base in Melitopol.
- Also recently, GUR eliminated occupiers in Russia involved in the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
