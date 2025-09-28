Ukrainian intelligence officers blew up a car with four occupants in Melitopol

In temporarily occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense destroyed a vehicle with Russian drone operators.

This was reported by the press service of the State Administrative Organization.

As a result of the operation, Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed an enemy UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle and at least four Russian army UAV operators who were inside.

This happened at a closed, guarded military base of the Russian army, located on the territory of the air base in Melitopol.

Also recently, GUR eliminated occupiers in Russia involved in the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

