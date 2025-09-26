On the night of September 26, Ukrainian military personnel attacked the “Afipsky” oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The strike at night was carried out by the UAV Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff confirmed the hit and fire at the plant. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The refinery has already been attacked twice by Ukrainian drones in August. This oil refinery produces gasoline and diesel fuel and supplies them to the invading army. The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

On August 25, Reuters reported that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

On September 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in just under two months, the Ukrainian military attacked 85 important facilities on enemy territory.

