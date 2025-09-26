News

Ukraine “mirror-transparently” banned the entry of three Hungarian military personnel

Svitlana Kravchenko
Three high-ranking Hungarian military personnel were banned from entering the territory of Ukraine on September 26.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

He emphasized that this is "a mirror response to Hungaryʼs previous groundless ban on entry for Ukrainian military personnel".

"Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for our military," Sybiha added.

