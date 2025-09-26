Ukraine “mirror-transparently” banned the entry of three Hungarian military personnel

Three high-ranking Hungarian military personnel were banned from entering the territory of Ukraine on September 26.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

He emphasized that this is "a mirror response to Hungaryʼs previous groundless ban on entry for Ukrainian military personnel".

"Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for our military," Sybiha added.

In July, Hungary banned the entry of three Ukrainian military officials over the death of Hungarian national Josip Šebestřen in Transcarpathia, allegedly after being beaten by representatives of TRC . In Ukraine, this decision by Hungary is considered “groundless and absurd”.

. In Ukraine, this decision by Hungary is considered “groundless and absurd”. In addition, due to Ukrainian attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, Hungary in August banned the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, from entering the Schengen area.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.