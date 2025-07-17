Hungary bans entry of three Ukrainian Armed Forces officials over alleged fatal beating of Hungarian at TRC

Hungary has banned three Ukrainian officials from entering the country. All because of the death of Hungarian Jozsef S. in Ukraine in Transcarpathia, allegedly after being beaten by representatives of the TRC and mobilization.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on July 17, according to Hungarian media outlet Telex.

The ban applies to the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of the "West" operational command, and the head of the mobilization department of the Ministry of Defense.

Szijjarto did not name names, but it is known that these positions are held by Colonel Vitaliy Tkachenko, Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk, and Colonel Roman Yuzvenko.

Szijjártó also said that Ukraine would have “big problems” if Hungarian-Ukrainian relations were frozen — according to him, Hungary is “the largest supplier of electricity” to Kyiv. He says that “several hundred million cubic meters of natural gas” are supplied to Ukraine from Hungary.

What preceded

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on July 10 over the death of a Hungarian citizen from Transcarpathia Jozsef S., who was allegedly beaten by the TRC soldiers. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants the EU to impose sanctions on Ukraine because of this.

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar claimed that after detaining the Hungarian, the TRC officers beat him with an iron bar, then pushed him into a van and took him to a draft center.

The Ground Forces Command stated that Jozsef S. was a citizen of Ukraine, mobilized on June 14 on legal grounds.

They claim that the man left the military unit without a weapon on June 18, and six days later went to the hospital in Berehove. During the examination, no injuries were allegedly found, and after diagnosing an acute stress reaction, the man was later hospitalized in a psychiatric facility.

Jozsef S. died on July 6, the Army cited pulmonary embolism as the cause.

