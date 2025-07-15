Hungary will seek sanctions against Ukraine over alleged fatal beating of Hungarian at the TRC

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants the EU to impose sanctions against Ukraine. All because of the alleged fatal beating of a Hungarian man at the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC).

He wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, the Hungarian government has initiated in Brussels the immediate inclusion of "those Ukrainian officials who are responsible for the death of Hungarian citizen Josip Šebestň" on the European Unionʼs human rights sanctions list.

What preceded

On July 10, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of Josip Šebestřen, a resident of Transcarpathia with Hungarian citizenship, who was allegedly beaten by TRC servicemen.

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Levente Magyar claimed that after detaining the Hungarian, TRC officers beat him with an iron rod, then pushed him into a van and took him to a draft center. Hungarian media later wrote that the version of the beating with an iron rod belongs to Josipʼs brother.

The Land Forces Command stated that Sebestren was a citizen of Ukraine, mobilized on June 14 on legal grounds.

They claim that the man left the military unit without a weapon on June 18, and six days later went to the hospital in Berehove. During the examination, no injuries were allegedly found, and after diagnosing an acute stress reaction, the man was later hospitalized in a psychiatric facility.

Sebestren died on July 6, the Army cited pulmonary embolism as the cause.

