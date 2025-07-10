The Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that Ukrainian TRC employees beat a Hungarian citizen during mobilization activities in Transcarpathia. The man died soon after.

This is reported by Telex and a number of other Hungarian media.

According to the broadcaster Híradó, 45-year-old Josip S. died in hospital on July 6. The Mandiner publication, citing acquaintances of the man, writes that he supposedly had Hungarian citizenship and had already registered as a Ukrainian resident, which formally exempted him from mobilization. However, this decision was canceled, possibly due to illegal actions with documents. Other sources deny that the deceased was associated with any violations.

“[The TRC officers] reportedly beat the man with an iron bar after he was detained, pushed into a van, and taken to a recruitment center. Relatives were told he was fine, but the detained man eventually died from his injuries,” said a statement from Levente Magyar, the parliamentary state secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

According to Mandiner, the version of the beating with an iron bar belongs to the brother of Josip S., who wrote about it on social networks. The Ukrainian ambassador to Budapest was summoned in connection with the incident. The countryʼs Prime Minister Viktor Orban also reacted to the situation.

"Sincere condolences to the family of the Hungarian who died as a result of Ukrainian forced mobilization. We are with you in these difficult hours," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ukrainian Army Ground Forces stated that Yosyp Shebesten had Ukrainian citizenship and served in one of the units of the Ukrainian army. He was mobilized on June 14 after a medical commission concluded that he was fit. On June 18, he left the military unit without a weapon.

And on June 24, Shebesten went to the emergency department of the Beregov district hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction, found no injuries in the man, and hospitalized him in a psychiatric institution. The cause of his death on July 6 in the Ground Forces was called pulmonary embolism. They rejected the version of violent death.

