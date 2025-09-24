The US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister met in New York. Rubio put forward conditions to Lavrov regarding the war in Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 24.

This is stated in a statement by the US State Department.

They said that during the meeting, the US Secretary of State reiterated US President Donald Trumpʼs call for Russia to "stop the killings in Ukraine". He also stressed the need "for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a long-term settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war".

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted two photos of the "meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States" on Telegram without additional comments.

Russian propaganda media write that the conversation between the delegations lasted more than 50 minutes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says that at the meeting, Lavrov and Rubio "checked the clock on the entire complex of the bilateral agenda, including the prospects for the restoration of socio-political contacts".

CNN journalist Jennifer Hansler asked Lavrov after the talks how they went. According to her, he gave a thumbs up.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump sharply changed his rhetoric on Ukraine and Russia. During a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 23, he criticized countries that still buy energy resources from Russia and threatened Russia with "tough tariffs".

Also, after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the same day, Trump stated that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is able to fight and return all of its territory in its original form.

