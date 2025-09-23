Trump: Ukraine, with EU support, has every opportunity to return all territory in its original form

Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is able to fight and return all of its territory to its original form.

The US President Donald Trump wrote about this in Truth Social after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"With time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and in particular NATO, restoring the original borders from which this war began is a very real option. Why not? Russia has been fighting a chaotic war for three and a half years now — a war that real military power should have won in less than a week," he stressed.

He added that this "does not diminish the importance of Russia”, but rather makes it look very much like a "paper tiger",

"When the people in Moscow and in all the big cities, towns and districts throughout Russia learn what is really going on with this war, the fact that it is almost impossible for them to get gas because of the long lines that are forming, and all the other things that are going on in their war economy — where most of their money is being spent on the war with Ukraine, which has great spirit and is getting stronger all the time — Ukraine will be able to get their country back to its original form and, who knows, maybe even move forward!" Trump emphasized.

He added that Putin and Russia have major economic problems, and now is the time for Ukraine to act.

Earlier that day, speaking at the UN General Assembly, Trump criticized countries that still purchase energy resources from Russia and threatened Russia with "tough tariffs";

He also held a brief press conference with Zelensky, at which he agreed with the statement that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of Alliance members.

