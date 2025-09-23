Trump threatens Russia with “tough tariffs” at UN General Assembly, calls on other countries to join

On September 23, during a speech at the UN General Assembly session in New York, the US President Donald Trump criticized countries that still purchase energy resources from Russia and threatened Russia with "tough tariffs".

Speaking about Ukraine, the American president noted that he hoped that ending this war "would be easier".

"I hoped that the war in Ukraine would be stopped and that it would be the easiest of the seven wars that I stopped. However, during the war there are surprises. How Putin hoped to win in 3 days, but that did not happen. There was no small victorious war, Russia does not look good because of it," he noted.

He added that India and China are the main sources of financing for Russia, as they continue to buy Russian oil and gas. However, as Trump emphasized, NATO countries also buy Russian energy resources — thereby sponsoring a war against themselves.

"If Russia does not agree to seek peaceful solutions, we will be prepared to impose very tough tariffs. And all other countries should join us and also make such decisions," the US president added.

Separately during his speech, Trump criticized the UN for its lack of success in ending international conflicts, as well as countries that have recognized Palestine — a decision he called "a reward for Hamas".

He also called on countries to "stop developing biological and nuclear weapons" and called climate change "the biggest scam ever perpetrated in the world".

Threats of sanctions against Russia

Trump has repeatedly set a deadline for Russia to cease fire and threatened consequences if it did not do so. For example, the last time the deadline for Russia was August 8 — the US president said that if there was no ceasefire by then, Russia would face "tough sanctions".

However, he never imposed any restrictions, although Russia ignored all deadlines and demands. On the same dates, it became known that the leaders would meet on August 15.

Trump again said on August 13 that "there will be serious consequences" if Russia does not agree to end the war. Asked whether Russia will face consequences for not moving toward a peace deal on Ukraine, Donald Trump replied: "Yes, they will."

Putin and Trump held three-on-three talks on August 15. The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine or related issues.

And the very next day, August 16, Trump said that he would not impose additional sanctions or other "serious consequences" against Russia at this time.

