Trump will not impose additional sanctions or other “serious consequences” against Russia now

The US President Donald Trump, due to a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15, will not impose additional sanctions or other "serious consequences" against Russia now.

Trump said this in an interview with Fox News, CNN quoted him as saying.

"Because of what happened today [the talks with Putin], I donʼt think I need to think about it right now," the US president said in an interview with Fox News.

He added that he might have to think about it "in two or three weeks, or something like that," but definitely not now.

Threats of sanctions against Russia

Trump has repeatedly set a deadline for Russia to cease fire and threatened consequences if it did not do so. For example, the last time, August 8 was the deadline for Russia — the US president said that if there was no ceasefire by then, then “tough sanctions” would await Russia.

However, he never imposed any restrictions, although Russia ignored all deadlines and demands. On the same dates, it became known that the leaders would meet on August 15.

Trump again said on August 13 that "there will be serious consequences" if Russia does not agree to end the war. Asked whether Russia will face consequences for not moving toward a peace deal on Ukraine, Donald Trump replied: "Yes, there will".

Putin and Trump held talks in a three-on-three format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalistsʼ questions. The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues.

Trump has previously said there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen soon after his summit with the Kremlin leader. He has said that if he doesn’t get the answers he needs by August 15, the three-way meeting won’t happen.

CBS reported, citing sources, that the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet at the end of next week. The US is already working on a venue for the leadersʼ meeting. The Kremlin leader, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, said that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

