Poland says drones that flew into the country had no warhead

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says that among the drones that fell in Poland on the night of September 10, no drones with warheads have been found so far.

He told reporters about this at a briefing, the Polish agency PAP reports.

"There is currently no reason to believe that any of these findings posed a threat. So far, no case of a combat drone has been identified that could explode or otherwise harm residents or their property," he assured.

He also noted that the search and identification of the drones is still ongoing. So it is not yet possible to say the exact number of drones that have flown into the country.

Tusk also reacted to the words of Czech President Petr Pavel, who suggested that NATO countries could shoot down Russian fighter jets that violate their airspace.

“We are ready for any solution aimed at destroying objects that may pose a threat to us, such as Russian fighter jets, if [...] they, for example, fly over our territorial waters,” the head of the Polish government replied.

Russian drones in Poland on September 10

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

