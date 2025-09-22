Reuters: Russia seeks lifting of aviation sanctions due to flight safety concerns

Russia is calling on leaders of the UNʼs International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), who gathered in Montreal, to ease sanctions on spare parts and flights of Russian aircraft in the airspace of other states.

Reuters reports this, citing working documents and a source in the Russian aviation sector.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Western sanctions have blocked access to foreign-made aircraft and spare parts. Russian airlines have had to import spare parts for over 700 aircraft (mostly “Airbus” and “Boeing”) through difficult, indirect routes.

Moscow is now trying to negotiate a lifting of sanctions, including on spare parts it says are critical to flight safety. Russia will present its case to regulators and other delegates at the assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which will be held from September 23 to October 3.

It sets global standards for civil aviation safety, and its council has condemned Moscow for violating Ukraine’s airspace sovereignty and dually registering aircraft.

Russia made the request after the United States last week lifted sanctions against Belarusʼ state-owned airline “Belavia”, which were imposed when Minsk supported Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.