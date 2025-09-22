“Basic Social Assistance for Families” has appeared in “Diia”. Who can use it?

A new feature has appeared in the "Diia" application — “Basic Social Support”. This is a monthly payment that combines several types of state support. The feature replaces five different paper applications and physical visits to state institutions.
The service is available for:
- families receiving state assistance for the low-income;
- single mothers and fathers who receive child benefits;
- families who receive temporary child support if one of the parents does not pay child support.
- In early September, medical notifications appeared in "Diia". Now users receive notifications about a treatment plan, doctorʼs referral, or prescription.
- In Ukraine, on August 13, “Diia.Card” was launched. This is a new service for receiving government payments. You can apply for “Diia.Card” on your smartphone in a few clicks through the “Diia” application or partner banks: “PrivatBank”, “monobank”, and “Credit Dnipro”. The list of banks will soon expand.
