“Diia.Card” has been launched in Ukraine — you can use it to receive government payments

Ukraine has launched "Diia.Card". This is a new service for receiving government payments.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

You can apply for a “Diia.Card” on your smartphone in a few clicks through the “Diia” application or partner banks: “PrivatBank”, “monobank”, and “Credit Dnipro”. The list of banks will expand soon.

"Diia.Card" has a general account and special accounts — depending on the purpose of using the money. Users can freely use the funds from the general account: top up, transfer to other accounts or withdraw in cash. "Diia.Card" created special accounts to use money only for certain purposes under state aid programs.

Михайло Федоров/Telegram

In particular, you can already receive money to special accounts under the programs "eBook", "eBaby", "Military Bonds", "Veteran Sports", as well as unemployment benefits, assistance to IDPs, pensions, assistance from international organizations, etc. All Ukrainians aged 18 and over can use the service.

Soon, you will be able to receive payments under the “Student Package” program on the “Diia.Card”. At the same time, “National Cashback” and “eRecovery” work separately and are not included in the multi-account card.

The funds on the "Diia.Card" will be able to be spent at zero. If the price of the product or service exceeds the balance of the assistance, "Diia.Card" will automatically add the required amount from personal funds thanks to mixed payment.

For example, a book costs UAH 1 000, and you have UAH 908 on your account under the “eBook” program. Thanks to mixed payment, UAH 908 will be debited from the program account, and the remaining UAH 92 from your general personal account on “Diia.Card”.

At the end of July, the government adopted a resolution to launch this service.

