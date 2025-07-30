Ukraine is launching “Diia.Card” — all government payments will go there

"Diia.Card" will be launched in Ukraine — a multi-account on which you can receive targeted and non-targeted government payments and store personal funds.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Diia.Card" can be opened at the bank that a person already uses, and soon this function should also appear in the "Diia" application.

She will have a general account and special ones, depending on the purpose of using the money.

Special account

Special accounts "Diia.Card" are created for using money only for certain purposes under state aid programs. Funds will be withdrawn from a specific special account during payments using the 4-digit merchant category code (MCC code — Merchant Category Code).

Previously, separate cards had to be opened for the programs "eSupport", "eBooks", "eBaby", "Veteran Sports" and others — now everything is on one. In addition, the list includes military bonds, assistance for displaced persons, unemployment benefits, assistance from international organizations, pension payments and return of deposits.

Also, a new program to support parents of first-graders will be launched soon — this payment will be sent to your newly registered "Diia.Card".

Important: a separate account remains for the National Cashback and “eRecovery” programs.

Total score

Users will be able to freely use funds from the general account on "Diia.Card": top up, transfer money to other accounts, or withdraw cash.

The funds on the "Diia.Card" can be spent "at zero". If the price of a good or service exceeds the balance of the assistance, "Diia.Card" will automatically add the required amount from personal funds thanks to mixed payment.

For example, a book costs UAH 1 000, and you have UAH 908 on your account under the “eBook” program. Thanks to mixed payment, UAH 908 will be debited from the program account, and the remaining UAH 92 from your general personal account on “Diia.Card”.

