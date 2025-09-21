British fighter jets patrolled the skies over Poland for the first time

Two British Typhoon fighter jets flew their first combat sortie on the night of September 19-20 and patrolled the skies over Poland as part of NATOʼs Eastern Sentinel mission to strengthen the Allianceʼs defenses on the eastern flank following the Russian drone incursion into Poland on September 10.

This was announced by the British government.

On the evening of September 19, two British fighter jets from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, along with a Voyager tanker aircraft, took off to patrol Polish airspace and counter potential Russian threats, including drones. They returned safely to the UK the following morning, September 20.

"Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters have carried out their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear message that NATO airspace will be protected. I am proud of the outstanding British pilots and crews who took part in this successful operation to protect our allies from reckless Russian aggression," said UK Defence Secretary John Healy.

The British government says the UKʼs commitment to NATO remains unwavering. The British Armed Forces continue to play a leading role in the Alliance, from the Armyʼs permanent presence in Estonia as part of NATOʼs Forward Presence Force to the RAFʼs long-term missions patrolling European airspace. Over the past 18 months, the RAF has deployed Typhoon fighter jets to both Poland and Romania to protect NATO airspace.

Russian drones in Poland on September 10

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

