Air defense neutralized 552 drones and 31 Russian missiles overnight

On the night of September 20, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine using strike drones and air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the military recorded 619 enemy air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 579 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones, 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched over Ukraine that night.

The enemy launched drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, and Primorsky-Akhtarsk, ballistic missiles from Yeisk and occupied Crimea, and cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The sky defenders managed to neutralize 583 enemy air targets, including:

552 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones; two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 29 X-101 cruise missiles.

Missiles and 23 strike UAVs hit 10 locations. Debris from downed targets fell in another ten locations.

The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions. In particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person died, dozens more were injured. There was also a victim in the Khmelnytskyi region. In the Kyiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, houses, enterprises and civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

