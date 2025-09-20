The Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. Where are the consequences recorded?

On the night of Saturday, September 20, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine with strike drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several regions.

The consequences of the shelling are reported by regional military administrations and the State Emergency Service.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was the worst affected — one person died there, 26 were injured. In Dnipro and the region, a high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. There were fires. An enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad.

A victim of the Russian attack was also reported in the Khmelnytskyi region this night. In the Dunayevets community, the body of a 46-year-old man was discovered while extinguishing a fire in one of the houses.

Two local residents sought medical attention. Two houses were destroyed in the region, and about 20 residential structures were damaged.

The consequences of the enemy attack are also being recorded in the Kyiv region. Garages, private houses, and cars were damaged in the Boryspil, Obukhiv, and Bucha districts.

The enemy shelled the Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles and strike UAVs. The industrial infrastructure of Mykolaiv, a farm in the Snihurivska community, private homes, and civilian vehicles were under attack.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a farm warehouse was captured, and a warehouse building with agricultural machinery was destroyed.

