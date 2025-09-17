State Border Service: Father of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska killed in the US left Ukraine for daughterʼs funeral

The State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that media reports that Ukrainian border guards did not let the father of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who died in the US, go to the funeral are untrue. He is now in the US.

His words are quoted by Ukrinform.

"But I can note that all these messages, all those comments that were spread on various information resources, including with references to foreign media, are not true, they are absurd. The father of this girl was not refused at the checkpoints, and he had not previously registered at the checkpoints to leave Ukraine," Demchenko noted during the briefing.

At the same time, he reported that Iryna Zarutskaʼs father was helped to obtain all the necessary documents to enter the country. He recently left Ukraine on humanitarian grounds and is receiving consular assistance.

The British tabloid Daily Mail wrote that the deceasedʼs father Stanislav Zarutsky "was unable to attend his daughterʼs funeral due to a ban on traveling abroad for men of military age".

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, a refugee from Ukraine, was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene. Police said Brown, who is homeless, has a long criminal history, having been arrested multiple times since 2011.

The US President Donald Trump promised on September 9 to "find out everything" about the murder of Iryna Zarutska and said he was demanding the death penalty for the attacker.

"The animal that so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America seeking peace and safety should receive a ʼspeedyʼ (no doubt about it!) trial and the only punishment — the death penalty," Trump wrote.

He emphasized that "she was killed by a crazy monster who was walking around freely after 14 previous arrests", and also accused the Democrats of killing the Ukrainian woman, who, in his opinion, were not doing enough to fight crime.

The suspectʼs sister Tracy Brown shared a recording of a conversation with the Daily Mail six days after her brother was arrested. He claimed that the government had implanted alien "materials" into his brain that controlled his actions. He confessed to killing Iryna Zarutska because she "read his mind".

American billionaire Elon Musk reported on September 10 that he would allocate $1 million to create murals depicting Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the United States.

