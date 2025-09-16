Media: The house in Poland hit by Russian drones was not hit by UAV debris, but by a missile from an F-16

During the Russian drone incursion into Poland on the night of September 10, a missile from an F-16 fighter jet hit a house in the village of Wyryki-Wola, near Lublin. It was previously reported that the house was damaged by the drone or its debris.

The Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolitej reports that it was a missile from an F-16, citing a source.

According to the publication, the missile tried to shoot down the drone, but had a malfunction in its guidance system.

"It was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile from our F-16, which had a guidance system malfunction during the flight and did not work," says one of the publicationʼs sources.

The rocket, about three meters long and weighing over 150 kg, did not explode because the fuses had tripped.

"The object has not yet been identified as either a drone or its wreckage," the prosecutorʼs office said.

Prosecutor Agnieszka Kempka, a spokeswoman for the District Prosecutorʼs Office in Lublin, said that she cannot definitively say at this time what exactly fell on the house in Wyryki — they are awaiting an examination to be conducted by a military weapons specialist.

Kempka added that the inspection of the scene "gave answers to certain questions", but it is impossible to make this data public — this decision was made by the investigator.

Polsat News

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

