Russia launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of September 16, the Russian army launched 113 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 89 enemy UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

22 strike UAVs were hit in six places. Debris fell in two more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.