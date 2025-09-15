Britain summons Russian ambassador after Russian drones invade Poland and Romania

The UK Foreign Office summoned the Russian ambassador after Russian drones violated the airspace of two NATO countries.

This is stated on the British government website.

The British Foreign Office called the Russian drone flights into Poland and Romania last week “completely unacceptable”, adding that Britain condemns such actions.

The department notes that the continent is once again facing "a blatant expansion of Russiaʼs reckless behavior", so protecting Ukraine "is crucial to the security of all of Europe, including the United Kingdom".

"Russia must understand that its continued aggression only strengthens unity among NATO allies and our determination to support Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force," the British ministry said in a statement.

Russian drones over NATO countries

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

It provides that member states of the Alliance can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the members is under threat.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into the territory of Romania. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone penetrated into Romanian territory at a distance of about 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for about 50 minutes.

Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Moșteanu said that their F-16 fighter jets were "very close" to shooting down a Russian drone, but it didnʼt happen because it flew towards Ukraine.

