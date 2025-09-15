Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Sumy region. 11 people and dozens of pieces of equipment were injured

According to preliminary data, on September 14, at around 11:00 PM, the enemy struck two missiles at the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Boromlyansk community of the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Sumy region and the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

The prosecutorʼs office reports 12 wounded as a result of the strike. The head of the Regional Military Administration Hryhorov reports 11 wounded men. One of them is in serious condition. About 30 tractors and combines were damaged.

The Okhtyrka District Prosecutorʼs Office opened a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).