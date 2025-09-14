Estonia to provide over €100 million in military aid to Ukraine

During a visit to Ukraine, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed to his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal that his country will continue to provide military support to Ukraine in 2026.

This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Estonia will allocate at least 0.25% of its gross domestic product, which amounts to €100 million. The vast majority of the funds will be directed to the production of Estonian products for Ukraine.

"Estonia will continue to strongly support Ukraine in its defense against Russiaʼs aggressive war. Next year, the decision that 0.25% of our GDP will go to help Ukraine will also be in effect. We are proceeding from Ukraineʼs military needs, and next year Estonian defense industry enterprises will also play a key role. In addition, we will continue to train Ukrainians and support IT solutions in the Ukrainian defense sector," said Defense Minister Pevkur.

The defense ministers also discussed recent events in Poland. According to Pevkur, this is an unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace, for which Russia bears full responsibility.

“Our focus must continue to be on pressuring Russia as the aggressor and helping Ukraine end Russia’s brutal war,” he added.