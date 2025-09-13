The GUR drones attacked a refinery in Ufa, Russia. It is 1 400 km from Ukraine

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Ufa.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

According to sources, after the arrival of the kamikaze drones, powerful explosions were heard on the territory of the facility and a large-scale fire broke out.

According to preliminary data, the explosions significantly damaged the vacuum column of the primary oil processing.

Local residents reported on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery. The republic introduced a “drone threat” regime, suspended operations at Ufa Airport, and disconnected mobile internet in the city itself.

The final consequences of the operation are currently being clarified.

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

