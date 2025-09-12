Suspilne: The General Staff is considering turning off the mobile internet during alarms

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of turning off the mobile network or significantly slowing down mobile Internet during alarms.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to a source in the General Staff.

Despite the fact that there are currently enough measures to counter Russiaʼs use of the Ukrainian mobile network for drone navigation, this situation may change in the future.

"There is a point in such measures [turning off the mobile network]. How necessary it is depends on the specific situation and conditions. Therefore, it may be advisable in some cases to reduce the speed of the mobile Internet to limit the operation of the UAV in FPV mode," the source said.

However, this depends on the type of drone used by the Russian army, the source noted. For example, drones without cameras do not need high internet speeds to transmit data. Drones with cameras, on the other hand, require high-speed data transmission, so it makes sense to apply restrictions on mobile communications against them.