Missing Polish boy found in Ukraine. He volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In mid-March, Polish media reported the disappearance of 18-year-old Wojciech Antoni, who was supposed to be traveling to Warsaw. His family, based on their recent conversations, suspected that the young man might be heading to Lithuania or Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish media Onet.

Then, after several days of searching, the Poznań police announced that they had found the man, but did not provide any details. But he recently appeared in a video by the Center for Recruiting Foreigners in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“My name is Wojciech Antoni, I am from Poland, from Poznań. [...] It is very important for Poland that Ukraine fights the Russians, because we are the next on the front line,” says a young man in uniform in English.

The 18-year-old says he joined the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade to "save people, protect them from Russian invaders, fight the Russian invasion, and fight for Europe".

“Brothers and sisters from Poland, the war is closer than it seems. Help. Be ready to defend your homeland. Glory to Ukraine! Poland has not yet perished!” he adds in Polish.