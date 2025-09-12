The SBU drones attacked Russiaʼs largest oil loading port “Prymorsk” — oil shipments suspended

On the night of September 12, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked Prymorsk, the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final destination of the Baltic Pipeline System.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Prymorsk is a key hub for loading the shadow fleet, which Russia uses to circumvent international sanctions and sell oil on foreign markets. About 60 million tons of oil passes through the port each year, bringing Russia about $15 billion.

As a result of a successful attack by the SBU drones, fires broke out on one of the ships in the port and at the pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended. Estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the suspension of exports could amount to up to $41 million.

SBU also attacked a number of Russian oil pumping stations — NPS-3, NPS "Andreapol" and NPS-7. They are key elements of the main pipeline system that ensures the supply of crude oil to the port-terminal "Ust-Luga".

Ukraine has been actively attacking Russian energy facilities in recent months. Reuters reported on August 25 that Ukrainian attacks on 10 Russian oil refineries had knocked out at least 17% of Russian oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi wrote on August 28 that Russiaʼs oil refining capacity had decreased by 21% in two weeks.

