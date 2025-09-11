Poland restricts flights along borders with Belarus and Ukraine for 3 months

Until December 9, air traffic along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine will be restricted in the eastern part of Poland.

This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, RMF 24 reports.

The restrictions were introduced for national security reasons. Thus, the ban on flights in the restricted area applies to civilian aircraft and drones. An exception is provided only for military aircraft.

The agency noted that flights along Belarus and Ukraine may be permitted after coordination with the operational service of the Air Operations Center. The condition is that these flights are carried out to provide assistance in case of a threat to the life or health of people or animals, in particular during natural disasters, catastrophes, environmental threats or emergency situations.

Flights related to the protection and control of critical infrastructure may also be permitted.

Such restrictions were imposed in Poland after Russian drones violated its airspace during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. For the first time, the drones flew not from Ukraine, "due to mistakes or minor Russian provocations", but from the territory of Belarus. Polish authorities called the incident "an act of aggression".

Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It stipulates that Alliance member states can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member is threatened.

