The petition for the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy has received the required number of votes

The petition for the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the MP of the “European Solidarity” party Andriy Parubiy has received the required number of votes.

This became known from the petition website.

The text of the petition states that Parubiy made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism, and also played a key role in the security of Maidan in 2013-2014.

"His consistent pro-Ukrainian position, dedication to state interests, and contribution to strengthening national security and European integration of Ukraine deserve the highest state award — the title of Hero of Ukraine," the petition author notes.

The petition must now be considered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of the city. As a result of the injuries he received, Parubiy died on the spot.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region.

They say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out. The attacker is 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stelnikov.

On the morning of September 1, the detained 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stcelnikov was informed of the suspicion, and on September 2, the case was reclassified: now he is suspected under Art. 112 and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment.

On September 2, the court sent Stelnikov to two months of arrest without bail. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stelnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

At the same time, he denied information that Russian special services blackmailed him and promised to return the body of his dead son in exchange for the murder.

"This is not true. All I want is for the verdict to be passed quickly. Yes, I admit I killed him. And I want to ask to be exchanged for a prisoner of war so I can go and find my sonʼs body," he said.

The MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev said that Andriy Parubiy had asked to be provided with state protection six months before the murder. The State Protection Department explained that Parubiy was not on the list of officials who are provided with state protection, while SBU and the National Police claim that the politician did not make such a request to them.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.