The US House of Representatives approved the defense budget for fiscal year 2026. How much was allocated for aid to Ukraine

On September 10, the US House of Representatives passed an $892.6 billion defense bill for fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1. This budget, despite the resistance of many Republicans, included $400 million for a security assistance program for Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about this.

Both Democrats and Republicans rejected a proposal by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Green to cut this funding for Ukraine.

The bill also added a requirement for the Pentagon to report to Congress if the administration plans to cancel or suspend aid to Ukraine that has already been approved by the US Congress.

In July, the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved this defense budget, which allocated $500 million for aid to Ukraine. At the same time, the House of Representatives in its version left support for Ukraine at $300 million — the same amount as in 2025.

In July, it became known that the Pentagon had stopped some of the military supplies to Ukraine that had been allocated under former US President Joe Biden. The official reason was an audit that allegedly found that US arms stocks had been too depleted.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that the arms supplies had been resumed.

The US House of Representatives is one of the two houses of the US Congress. It is the first to consider and vote on new laws. If a majority of deputies support the bill, it is sent to the other house of parliament, the Senate, for consideration. Without the consent of both houses, the law does not come into force.

