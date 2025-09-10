Russia attacked Ukraine with 43 missiles and 415 UAVs. How many drones flew into Poland

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 43 missiles and 415 UAVs on the night of September 10. At least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards the Republic of Poland.

The Air Force reports this.

This time the Russians used the following weapons:

415 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones. Over 250 of them are “Shahed” drones;

42 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101/"Kalibr"/Kh-59(69);

1 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missile.

The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 386 enemy UAVs and 27 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101/"Kalibr"/Kh-59 (69). Another 16 missiles and 21 drones were hit in 17 locations.

One person was injured in the shelling in the Vinnytsia region, and three — in Khmelnytskyi region. One victim and one injured person are known in the Zhytomyr region. You can read more about the consequences of the attack here.

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, drones flew into Poland and were hit by aircraft weapons. This is the first time Poland has shot down drones that violated its airspace.

The country closed its airports, and the authorities called the incident an “act of aggression”. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted that Polish and allied forces recorded dozens of targets using radar — some of which could pose a threat. Some of the UAVs were shot down. They are now searching for the crash sites of the drones.

