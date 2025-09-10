The Russians have massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. What are the consequences?

On the night of September 10, Russian forces launched strike drones and missiles to attack Ukraine. Hits were recorded in a number of regions, and there were civilian casualties and injuries.

Thus, civilian industrial infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region were hit by missiles and "Shahed" drones. A fire broke out there. A person was injured and hospitalized.

Approximately 30 residential buildings were also damaged in the region.



The Russians have fired a missile at a sewing workshop in the city of Volochysk (Khmelnytskyi region). 3 people are known to have been injured.

The victim of the night attack is in Zhytomyr. According to the State Emergency Service, at least 4 people were also injured there. Several civilian enterprises and private homes were damaged.

One person was also injured in Berdychiv. A fire broke out in the buildings of the industrial zone in the city.

The consequences of the enemy attack are also being recorded in the Odesa region — warehouses and an outbuilding in the Izmail district were hit there.

In the Cherkasy region, houses and a barn were damaged in the Zolotonosky district, where two cows died, and a power line was hit in the Zvenyhorodsky district. No people were injured.

This night also passed without casualties in Lviv, Lutsk, Bukovyna, and the Kyiv region.

