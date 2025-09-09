On the night of September 8, a powerful explosion occurred on a main oil pipeline in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

Intelligence sources informed Babel about this.

The explosion disabled the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk main oil pipeline, which supplied the Russian army with petroleum products. The capacity of the attacked facility is 82 million tons per year.

The morning after the explosions, workers arrived at the scene and tried to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Meanwhile, Russian media are explaining a series of explosions on strategic infrastructure in the Saratov region as "planned exercises".

This is the third Russian oil and gas infrastructure facility to be out of service in the past 24 hours alone. Earlier, explosions at gas and oil pipelines in the Penza region of the Russian Federation were reported.

