Explosions in Penza (Russia) disable gas and oil pipelines

As a result of a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza on September 8, a single system of main oil pipelines failed.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

At least four explosions were heard in one of the districts of Penza at dawn. As a result, two pipes of the main oil pipeline with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day stopped working.

Two more gas pipeline pipes of regional importance were damaged there.

A few hours after the explosions, local media reported on “planned exercises” at oil and gas facilities with the help of special services to hide the true causes of the emergency. Russians urged residents not to panic and not to believe reports of explosions on social media.

According to intelligence sources, both the damaged gas pipeline and the oil pipeline supplied fuel to Russian military facilities participating in a full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

