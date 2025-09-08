Clashes with TRC near the stadium in Vinnytsia — 3 protest participants were charged with suspicion

3 participants in the action against TRC near the “Lokomotyv” stadium in Vinnytsia were reported on suspicion of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, on August 1 of this year, servicemen from the city recruitment center delivered to the collection point men liable for military service who were wanted for draft evasion.

Among the men were relatives of the suspects, whom the women were trying to "take home".

The women organized a crowd of citizens in their support. At the same time, they live-streamed the event on various social networks.

"Due to such actions of the suspects, the servicemen of the Vinnytsia TRC were unable to fulfill their official duties on time," the prosecutorʼs office said.

The actions of the citizens were qualified as incitement to obstruct and hinder the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What preceded

Late in the evening of August 1, a clash broke out near the “Lokomotyv” stadium in Vinnytsia. Local residents gathered there, demanding the release of the mobilized men.

Local media reported that about 100 men were brought to the stadium that morning for mobilization activities. In the evening, their wives and relatives began to approach the facility.

Later, a conflict broke out between civilians and the military, with citizens breaking down the stadium gates and trying to break inside.

As a result, five men were detained, charged and placed under house arrest. The police began investigating the attempted takeover of a government institution.

