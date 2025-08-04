Clashes with the TRC near the stadium in Vinnytsia — 5 detainees were sent under house arrest

On August 4, the Vinnytsia City Court chose a preventive measure for 5 detainees suspected of attempting to seize the central city stadium.

This is reported by Suspilne.

All suspects were sent under house arrest for 60 days.

The detainees are charged in two episodes under several articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period),

Part 2 of Article 15 and Article 341 (completed attempt to seize a building that ensures the activities of state authorities.

Detainees have the right to appeal.

What preceded

Late in the evening of August 1, a clash broke out near the “Lokomotyv” stadium in Vinnytsia. Local residents gathered there, demanding the release of the mobilized men.

Local media reported that about 100 men were brought to the stadium that morning for mobilization activities. In the evening, their wives and relatives began to approach the facility. Later, a conflict broke out between civilians and the military, with citizens breaking down the stadium gates and trying to break inside.

As a result, 5 men were detained. The police began investigating the attempted takeover of a government institution.

