Rally at “Lokomotiv” stadium in Vinnytsia — police investigate attempt to seize state institution

The actions of the participants in the riots near the “Lokomotiv” stadium in Vinnytsia, which took place on the night of August 2, are being investigated as an attempt to seize a state institution.

This is reported by the Vinnytsia region police.

Law enforcement officials said that some of those present at the rally damaged the gate and entered the institutionʼs territory. They admit that police "used special means" to push people away and restore public order.

Investigators are investigating criminal proceedings under Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — seizure of state or public buildings or structures. Five men aged 21 to 33 were detained.

"We urge citizens to comply with current legislation and not to obstruct law enforcement agencies in the performance of their official duties," the police added.

Vinnytsia residents gathered near the local stadium late on the evening of August 1. They demanded the release of about 100 men who were allegedly being taken there by the TRC employees for mobilization. Suspilne, citing sources, reported that shortly before the end of the curfew, at around 04:40, the men began to be taken out.

