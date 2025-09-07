Investigation reveals possible cause of Lisbon funicular accident

The first report into the investigation into the funicular accident in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on September 3rd cites a broken cable between two carriages as a possible cause.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The report states that the two cabins had traveled no more than 6 meters when they suddenly lost their balance, which was provided by the connecting cable. The driver applied the handbrake to stop the movement, but these actions did not stop or reduce the speed of the cabin, and it continued to accelerate down the slope.

“Upon examining the wreckage at the scene, it was immediately apparent that the connecting cable had broken where it was attached to the cabin, which was located at the top of the hill,” the report states.

The Gloria funicular was secured with steel cables. Each carriage can accommodate more than 40 people. The exact number of passengers in each carriage at the time of the accident has not yet been determined.

A final report containing facts, analysis, and conclusions regarding the causes of the accident is to be published at a later date.

On the evening of September 3, the Gloria funicular derailed in Lisbon. The incident killed 17 people and injured 21 others. Among the victims was a citizen of Ukraine.

The Gloria Funicular, which suffered an accident, is one of Lisbonʼs most famous tourist attractions and has the status of a national monument. It was opened in 1885. The funicular connects the center of Lisbon with the Bairro Alto district. It is actively used by both residents and tourists.

