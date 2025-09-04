Ukrainian dies in Lisbon funicular accident

A Ukrainian citizen is among the victims of the funicular accident in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on September 3.

This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to their data, it is a man born in 1971. The ministry has not provided any other details about the identity of the deceased.

Ukrainian diplomats informed the relatives of the deceased and expressed their condolences.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Portugal to provide the deceasedʼs relatives with all necessary consular support.

On the evening of September 3, the Gloria funicular derailed in Lisbon. The incident killed 17 people and injured 21 others. The official cause of the accident is currently unknown, but Portuguese media reports suggest that a cable along the funicularʼs route may have snapped. This caused the vehicle to lose control and crash into a nearby building.

The Gloria Funicular, which suffered an accident, is one of Lisbonʼs most famous tourist attractions and has the status of a national monument. It was opened in 1885. The funicular connects the center of Lisbon with the Bairro Alto district. It is actively used by both residents and tourists.

