The SBU General Vityuk was given a preventive measure — bail of over UAH 9 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for the former head of the SBU Cybersecurity Department, Brigadier General Ilya Vityuk, in the form of a bail of over UAH 9 million.

This is reported by a correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

The court also ordered the suspect to submit documents for traveling abroad, to respond to the NABU summons, and to notify the bureau of any change in residence.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on September 2 reported Vityukʼs suspicion of illicit enrichment and false declaration. SBU believes this is revenge for the detention of several bureau employees in July.

What preceded

On April 4, 2024, journalist Yevhen Shulhat of the “Slidstvo.Info" project published an investigation into the fact that Vityukʼs wife purchased an apartment in a premium residential complex in the capital in December 2023. The officialʼs declaration states that UAH 12.8 million were paid for the apartment, although its market value exceeds UAH 20 million.

"Slidstvo.Info" stated that Vityukʼs official earnings would not be enough for this apartment. At the same time, his wife Yulia started doing business shortly after her husband was appointed to this position. SBU assured that her earnings were enough for the purchased real estate.

After that, the investigative journalism agency stated that representatives of the military enlistment office tried to serve a summons to their journalist Shulgat on the instructions of an SBU employee. In this way, the special services allegedly wanted to "punish" the investigator.

On April 9, 2024, the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk suspended Vityuk from his duties after an investigation by journalists from "Slidstvo.Info".

On May 1, 2024, President Zelensky dismissed Ilya Vityuk from the position of Head of the Department for Counterintelligence Protection of State Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In September of the same year, NAPC did not confirm Vityukʼs illegal enrichment. At the time, the agency said that the value of the property owned by Vityuk and his family did not exceed the subsistence minimum by five hundred or more times.

On April 19, journalists from "Slidstvo.Info" published another investigation, claiming that on February 20, 2014, Vityuk filmed how fighters from the Berkut special police unit shot protesters on Maidan in Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

