”Slidstvo.Info”: the head of SBU department Ilya Vityuk filmed shootings on the Maidan by “Berkut”

On February 20, 2014, the head of the cyber security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Brigadier General Ilya Vityuk, filmed how soldiers of the Berkut special police unit shot protesters on the Maidan in Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

This is written by the project of "Slidstvo.Info" investigators. Journalists note that the information was confirmed to them by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, as well as the former head of Maidanʼs crime investigation department Serhii Horbatyuk.

"On one of the videos, at 3 minutes and 10 seconds from the Berkut side, namely at the corner of Bankova and Instytutska Streets, a man in civilian clothes and a dark cap appears. He films on his phone how employees of the ʼBerkutʼ special unit shoot at the protesters," the article says.

Journalists asked the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office who this person was, and they were told that the man in the video is an employee of SBU. He was questioned as a witness, but no useful information for the investigation was received from him.

Horbatiuk told reporters that the video shows Ilya Vityuk, who was an operative of SBU at the time. At the same time, he did not provide the investigation with a recording from his phone — he said that his phone was stolen in the gym, and he deleted the video from Instytutskaya before the theft.

Vityuk was interrogated as far back as 2019. He himself did not turn to the investigators for all these years, although he was supposed to do so by law.