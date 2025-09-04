“Flamingo” manufacturer announces development of its own ballistic missiles

Ukrainian company “Fire Point” reported the development of its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems.

This was reported at the “Fire Point” press conference at the MSPO international exhibition in Poland, as writes Military.

The Ukrainian-made FP-7 ballistic missile has the following characteristics:

range of destruction — up to 200 km;

maximum speed — 1500 mps;

circular deviation — 14 m;

combat load — 150 kg;

maximum flight duration — 250 s.

The missile is designed for rapid engagement of targets at medium ranges. It is planned that the FP-7 will be launched from ground platforms.

The FP-9 ballistic missile is capable of hitting targets deep in the rear: