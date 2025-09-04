“Flamingo” manufacturer announces development of its own ballistic missiles

Ukrainian company “Fire Point” reported the development of its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems.
This was reported at the “Fire Point” press conference at the MSPO international exhibition in Poland, as writes Military.
The Ukrainian-made FP-7 ballistic missile has the following characteristics:
- range of destruction — up to 200 km;
- maximum speed — 1500 mps;
- circular deviation — 14 m;
- combat load — 150 kg;
- maximum flight duration — 250 s.
The missile is designed for rapid engagement of targets at medium ranges. It is planned that the FP-7 will be launched from ground platforms.
The FP-9 ballistic missile is capable of hitting targets deep in the rear:
- its flight range is up to 855 km;
- speed — 2200 mps;
- combat load — 800 kg;
- Flight altitude — up to 70 km.
What is known about “Fire Point”?
Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point” is engaged in the production of Flamingo missiles, the range of which is over 3 000 km.
At the end of August, Kyiv Independent wrote that NABU is conducting an anti-corruption investigation into “Fire Point” — it is about the alleged overestimation of either the cost of components, or the number of drones that the company supplies, or both.
NABU stated that it is not investigating the production of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile. However, the bureau did not specify whether it is investigating its manufacturer.
Fire Point confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the investigation exists. But the company downplayed its significance. It denied the allegations and presented the investigation as part of a broader investigation into Ukraine’s defense procurement system, based on rumours spread by opponents.
According to three sources, the current NABU investigation is related to the fact that the ultimate owner of the firm may be Tymur Mindich, a businessman who is a co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio founded by President Zelensky. However, there are no obvious connections between “Fire Point” and “Mindich”.
