Russia launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of September 4, the Russian army launched 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such areas as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardeiskoye in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 84 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

28 drones were hit in 17 locations. Falling debris was recorded in another 5 locations.

