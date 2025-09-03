The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office: Mobilization will continue for some time even after the ceasefire

General mobilization in Ukraine will not be canceled for some time after the ceasefire.

This was stated by the colonel and the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa in an interview with Suspilne.

"Even if there is a ceasefire tomorrow, mobilization will not stop. This process will continue for some time, because we still need to maintain the readiness of the Armed Forces to perform priority tasks at the proper level, no matter how much we want to," he noted.

Palisa added that the current strength of the Ukrainian army is about 800,000 people.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been under martial law and general mobilization. This means that all men between the ages of 25 and 60 are subject to mobilization unless they have grounds for deferment. Martial law and general mobilization were last extended until November 5, 2025.

