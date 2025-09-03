The “18-24” contract is planned to be expanded to other age categories

In the near future, the "18-24" contract will be expanded to other age categories.

This was stated by the colonel and the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa in an interview with Suspilne.

According to him, this will happen as soon as the relevant examinations at various levels are completed.

"Based on the ʼ18-24ʼ contract, a contract will be offered for other age categories. As well as for citizens who may have already been mobilized in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This contract will clearly give people an understanding of the terms of service, the possibility of changes, certain benefits, and so on," Palisa noted.

What is known about "Contract 18-24"?

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. They emphasized that this is not mobilization or obligation, the main emphasis of this contract is voluntariness.

For a contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed to be demobilized after a year of service.

At the end of July, the government decided to launch a separate direction of the program "Contract 18-24" — a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. This direction has several special conditions. The main one is a clear term of service of two years.

Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly allowance of up to UAH 120 000. There will also be additional payments for combat missions. The Ministry of Defense noted that in total, it will be possible to earn up to UAH 2 million per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

A full list of units participating in the project, as well as the opportunity to submit an application, is available at the link.

