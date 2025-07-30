Under “Contract 18-24” a new direction is being launched for drone operators

The government has decided to launch a separate direction of the "Contract 18–24" program — a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Service.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, this direction has several special conditions. The main one is a clear service period of two years.

Future drone operators will undergo up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account existing certificates), and a 14-day adaptation course.

As in the main program, a payment of UAH 1 million is provided, which is made in three stages. After completing their service, defenders receive additional support from the state, including a 0% mortgage.

In addition, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the government is submitting to parliament a bill on deferral for those who served under the "Contract 18-24" program. Thus, all those who voluntarily joined the army under a contract will be entitled to a deferral for 12 months after reaching the age of 25.

What is known about "Contract 18-24"?

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization.

They emphasized that this is not mobilization or obligation, the main emphasis of this contract is voluntariness.

For a contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed demobilization after a year of service.

Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions. The Ministry of Defense noted that in total, it will be possible to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

