The Verkhovna Rada will resume live broadcasts of meetings — a draft resolution has appeared

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) has registered draft resolution No. 13719, which proposes to resume live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. The need for such changes is due to the "change in the security situation" in Ukraine.

This is stated in the text of the draft resolution.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

As MPs explain, the introduction of such changes will contribute to:

increasing transparency and accountability of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

strengthening citizensʼ trust;

implementation of international recommendations.

MPs propose to resume the work of the “Rada TV” channel for online broadcasting of meetings, organize and hold official speeches and statements by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as briefings for MPs.

What is known about the ban on broadcasting of the VRU sessions?

After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada closed down live broadcasts of its sessions "for security reasons". Journalists were also absent from VRU hall during the voting; they were allowed in again in May 2024.

For the first time after the break, the Verkhovna Radaʼs meetings were broadcast on July 31, the day of the vote to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

At the same time, more than 50 Ukrainian public organizations called on the Rada to resume live broadcasts on the “Rada TV” channel.

Subsequently, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk declared the resumption of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions in September 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.