Law enforcement officers do not rule out that the suspect in Parubiyʼs murder wanted to flee abroad. Key points from the briefing

The suspect in the murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy, did not have a permanent job, he worked odd jobs. Despite the fact that he was dressed as a courier at the time of the politicianʼs murder, he did not work as a courier for a delivery service.

Law enforcement officials reported this during a briefing.

A 52-year-old Lviv resident is suspected of the murder of Andriy Parubiy. The investigation is considering various versions, and law enforcement officials do not currently rule out that the murder was committed on the orders of the Russian Federation.

Before the murder, Parubiy did not apply to the National Police or SBU for state protection.

There is currently no information about the shooterʼs possible accomplices. However, according to law enforcement agencies, the preparation for the crime lasted more than one month: both the approach and the departure of the killer were prepared in advance.

"Of course, we believe that there is some information about the persons who instructed the specified person [the murder suspect] and tried to facilitate the commission of this murder," said the deputy head of the National Police, the chief of the Criminal Police Andriy Nebytov.

The investigation also does not rule out the possibility that the suspect wanted to leave Ukraine after the murder. However, law enforcement officers are not disclosing details of the crime, including the alleged motives for the crime and whether the weapon used to shoot Andriy Parubiy has been found.

What preceded

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. As a result of the injuries received, the victim died on the spot.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials announced that they had detained a suspect in the murder of a politician in the Khmelnytskyi region. They say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceasedʼs travel schedule was studied, a route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first statements of the suspect are already available. The head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the murder of Parubiy is not a random crime, there is a Russian trace.

On the morning of September 1, the detainee was declared of the suspicion. The suspectʼs actions were qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The MP of the “European Solidarity” faction Volodymyr Ariyev said that Andriy Parubiy had asked to be provided with state protection six months before the murder. The State Protection Department explained that Parubiy was not on the list of officials who are provided with state protection.

Parubiy and his family could have received state protection when the official held the position of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2016-2019. And also for one year after these powers ended.

Farewell to Andriy Parubiy will take place on September 1 at 7:00 PM in the St. Georgeʼs Archcathedral. The funeral service in the St. Georgeʼs Cathedral will begin on September 2 at 12:00 PM. A citywide farewell ceremony will be held at approximately 1:30 PM on Rynok Square near the Town Hall. Andriy Parubiy will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

