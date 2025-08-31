In August, 91% of TRC-related incidents turned out to be fakes and manipulations

During August, 218 incidents related to territorial recruitment and social support centers were recorded in Ukraine — 198 of which turned out to be false.

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Information that was disseminated as a violation of the law by military personnel was distorted with the aim of disrupting mobilization and undermining the stateʼs defense capabilities," the military noted.

According to their data, among all incidents in August, only 20 cases (9%) were confirmed.

In particular, two people were suspended from duty, two were disciplined, and another 16 official investigations are ongoing.

One of the incidents last month occurred in Cherkasy. There, on August 5, a man tried to take hostage servicemen of the Central Military District, threatening to detonate a combat grenade.

In the same region, in the town of Smila, at the end of the month it became known about the death of a mobilized man who jumped out of a car while being taken to the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, another conscript died at a collection point for dispatch to a military training center in the Rivne region. TRC stated that the cause of death was heart failure.

